A team of pallbearers carries the coffin of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, covered with a US flag, into the Washington National Cathedral. Bild: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

George W. Bush and Joe Biden are among those sitting in the church in Washington - but the incumbent US President Donald Trump is missing. He was not invited to the funeral service.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the USA have paid their last respects to the deceased former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the USA paid their last respects to the deceased former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday. US President Donald Trump, like Cheney a Republican, was not invited to the funeral service at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. Cheney was a critic of Trump.

Two ex-presidents were present: George W. Bush, a Republican, and Joe Biden, a Democrat. The latter once described Cheney as "probably the most dangerous vice president we've had in American history". He has since praised Cheney's commitment to his family and his values.

The two married couples Bush and Biden sat together in a row in the church. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence also sat next to them. Former Vice President Al Gore, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, were also present.

Bush praises Cheney as reliable

Bush said in a eulogy that his former Vice President Cheney had been "solid and unique and reliable".

Cheney was deeply conservative and had great influence on the Bush administration at the time. Cheney advocated the US invasion of Iraq on the basis of ultimately flawed intelligence. He repeatedly defended controversial surveillance, detention and interrogation techniques used after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Cheney and daughter Liz criticized Trump

Cheney's daughter Liz was also due to give a speech. Liz Cheney was once a high-ranking member of the House of Representatives. The Republican's career was ended by the Trump camp. After Biden's victory against Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the politician led a committee investigating the uprising by Trump supporters in the US Capitol building. Liz Cheney accused Trump of instigating the attackers. Her father announced last year that he would vote for the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election, Harris, instead of Trump.

Dick Cheney died on November 3 at the age of 84. He had suffered from heart disease for decades and underwent a heart transplant. According to his family, the cause of death had to do with the consequences of pneumonia, among other things.