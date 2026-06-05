New regulations for products traded online are intended to increase consumer safety. (archive image) Keystone

New regulations for products traded online are intended to increase consumer safety. The Federal Council opened the consultation on the revised Product Safety Act on Friday.

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The partial revision provides in particular for the creation of new obligations for economic operators in online trade, the Federal Council wrote. Information on product identification as well as warnings and safety instructions are to be provided for goods offered online.

Online platforms will also have to designate a contact point in Switzerland. The Federal Council wants to introduce new instruments for monitoring online trade. To cover the costs of monitoring, there could be a levy on goods that users in Switzerland receive directly from abroad.

Parliament has tabled several motions calling for more security for consumers when ordering online from abroad via foreign platforms. The consultation lasts until September 28.