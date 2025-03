Rescue workers at the crash site of the helicopter. (March 10, 2025) Image: Keystone/WAPT via AP

A rescue helicopter has crashed in the US state of Mississippi. According to the authorities, three people died in the accident, including the pilot and two hospital staff.

DPA dpa

No other people were on board the helicopter. The helicopter was returning from a patient transport when it crashed in Madison County at around 12.30 p.m. on Monday, according to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

A reason for the crash was not given. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to investigate the incident. "This is a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi first responders take every day to ensure our safety," state Governor Tate Reeves wrote in a post on Facebook.