Cars sway, windows rattle, and buildings collapse. After the earthquake, the new president declares a state of emergency. The full extent of the disaster is not yet clear.

Following the most severe earthquake in Colombia in decades, the full extent of the disaster is not yet clear. Rescue workers searched collapsed buildings for survivors. The government of the South American country declared a state of emergency after the quake, which left more than 100 people dead. “Our top priority is to rescue the people buried under the rubble,” said President Abelardo de la Espriella. The government is mobilizing all its resources, said the head of state, who has been in office for only a few days.

According to reports released Monday, at least 111 people were killed in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further. Many people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The official number of injured is also likely to continue to rise. The president initially reported 87 injured. The governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Franco, however, cited a figure of more than 550 injured in her region in the southwest alone during an interview with Blu Radio. In Chocó, according to Governor Nubia Córdoba-Curi, 119 people were injured.

Numerous buildings collapsed completely

The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar in the western part of the country. The earthquake occurred on Monday morning at 7:34 a.m. local time at a depth of about 103 kilometers, according to Colombia’s Geological Survey. Numerous aftershocks were recorded afterward.

According to official reports, more than 1,500 residential buildings were severely damaged in several cities, including Pereira, Cali, and Manizales. About 60 buildings collapsed completely, De la Espriella said. In the city of Pereira alone, around 55 people died, according to Mayor Mauricio Salazar. There, 18 buildings collapsed and 60 others were damaged.

Residents Help Search for Survivors

"We have a four-story building here that has completely collapsed. We have already been able to rescue three people alive," the fire chief on duty in the La Alameda neighborhood of Cali told the "Caracol" network. According to reports, numerous residents are helping to search for earthquake victims in the rubble.

According to the president, 18 hospitals and 52 schools were also damaged. The power supply, as well as telephone and other communication lines, have been disrupted. According to the president, six airports are currently closed to commercial air traffic due to damage to their infrastructure. In Manizales, the cathedral was also severely damaged.

“I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this here before”

Cars swayed in the streets, window panes rattled, and people fled their homes in panic. “At first, I thought it was just a minor tremor. But when it got stronger and stronger and didn’t stop, I thought we were going to die,” a woman from Manizales told the radio station “La FM,” describing the moment the earthquake struck.

“Part of my roof has collapsed and the walls are cracked,” says Juan Bernal from the city of Armenia. Even in Bogotá, several hundred kilometers from the epicenter, the tremors were still clearly felt: “The whole apartment, the whole building, was swaying. I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this here before,” reported Kristin Wesemann of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS).

Experts: No Connection to Strong Earthquakes in Venezuela

The tremors were also felt in the cities of Bogotá, Medellín, Popayán, and Armenia. The quake was reportedly felt in Ecuador, Venezuela, and Panama as well.

The earthquake in Colombia was reminiscent of the severe tremors that struck neighboring Venezuela a few weeks ago. There, on June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the northern part of the country within a matter of seconds. Thousands of people lost their lives.

However, the Colombian Geological Survey (SGC) does not see a connection. According to the agency, the two earthquakes were triggered by movements of different tectonic plates: In Venezuela, the Caribbean Plate was involved, while in Colombia, it was the Nazca Plate, which lies off the Pacific coast.

Previous Earthquakes in Colombia

The strongest earthquake to date occurred in 1958 off the coast between Ecuador and Colombia, with a magnitude of 7.6. According to the Geological Survey, only 15 people lost their lives in that earthquake. In 1999, however, more than a thousand people lost their lives in the city of Armenia and nearby communities during a 6.1-magnitude earthquake.