Rescue workers in the South American country are running out of time, especially since many people are still missing. Meanwhile, criticism is mounting over the government's crisis management.

The search for survivors following the powerful earthquake in western Colombia is a race against time—but successful rescues are giving rescuers hope. In Cali, a city of over a million people, rescue workers were able to pull several people alive from the rubble.

Successful Rescue in Cali

Among those rescued in Cali is 31-year-old biomedical scientist Diana Troncoso, who was pulled to safety by firefighters after about 30 hours. It was a nerve-wracking time for her family, as they had managed to escape the building just in time, as a relative told the newspaper “El Colombiano”: “We saw the house collapse and feared the worst. When we learned that she had been found alive, we breathed a sigh of relief.”

According to government figures, 195 people are still missing nationwide following Monday’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake—though an unofficial search website lists 4,000 reports. The death toll has risen to at least 181. Experts say the chances of finding people alive after 72 hours are very slim.

According to media reports, Diana Troncoso, who was rescued, lived in the same apartment complex as Salomón, a baby about two months old who had already been rescued on Monday along with his father—the details of the dramatic rescue have only now come to light: Two police officers who happened to be in the area climbed the pile of rubble, reported the Caracol news station. “We heard crying and moaning,” said one of the officers, Ronald García. There was also a strong smell of gas.

"Don't let my child die"

“I’m a father myself and have a four-year-old daughter,” the police officer continued. “Without giving it much thought, we started digging.” Local residents helped out. They were eventually able to reach the father and the child. The man, who was still half-buried, was holding the baby tightly in his arms to protect her, the police officer added. “He just begged us not to let his child die.” Eventually, both were taken to a hospital. Reports indicate that their condition is stable. However, the mother and her brother are still trapped under the rubble. “May God grant that they are alive,” said the police officer. The search continues.

In the city of Pereira (population approximately 490,000), located further north and also severely affected by the earthquake, the fire department reported a successful rescue: Daniela Largos Sánchez, 32, was pulled from the rubble after a 36-hour rescue operation, as shown in a video on X. Cheers erupted as she was taken to an ambulance.

“There is hope,” said President Abelardo de la Espriella, praising the “heroic work” of the fire department. At the same time, he called on the public to trust the Colombian emergency responders. The right-wing politician, who calls himself “El Tigre” (The Tiger), took office just last week.

Criticism of Crisis Management

However, criticism is now emerging in the media regarding crisis management. The newspaper “El Colombiano” reported that the head of state has so far not responded to offers from other countries—such as Mexico, El Salvador, or China—to send rescue teams, and has instead requested only humanitarian aid. The situation is different in the case of the U.S., as a team is expected from there. U.S. President Donald Trump had supported De la Espriella during the election campaign.







El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, wrote on X that the Colombian government had initially requested only humanitarian aid in the form of relief supplies. “We were informed that their rescue workers, doctors, and other emergency personnel are already on the scene and handling the situation.”

Several countries offered their support—including offers of assistance from Germany and the EU. The U.S. State Department announced the deployment of a crisis response team. The team will assist the government in Bogotá with key operational measures, planning, and the coordination of relief efforts.

Airports Resume Operations

Following a technical inspection, five airports in the affected regions have resumed operations either fully or at least partially, including the airport in Cali, according to the aviation authority. Operations at the partially damaged Pereira Airport and the airport in Cartago, however, remained limited. Only official flights and relief flights are permitted there for the time being, officials said.