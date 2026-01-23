Arctic sea ice has been shrinking for decades—and with it, an important shield against global warming. Now, researchers are reporting initial success in artificially thickening sea ice and slowing its melt. Hopes are high, but there are risks.

A Lifeline for the Polar Ice? A team of researchers is trying to refreeze the Arctic—and is celebrating successes

No time? blue News summarizes for you A research team in the Canadian Arctic has artificially thickened sea ice by pumping seawater onto the ice surface.

Initial measurements show that this causes the ice to melt more slowly and reflect more sunlight.

Scientists see potential but warn of unresolved environmental issues and unrealistic expectations.

In the Canadian Arctic, researchers are testing an unusual method to slow the loss of sea ice. During the winter months, the team behind the startup project Real Ice pumped approximately 50,000 metric tons of seawater onto an ice surface near the Inuit community of Cambridge Bay in Canada. At temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees, the water froze almost immediately, and initial measurements showed that the ice cover grew by about 50 centimeters.

The effects are already visible. While large areas of meltwater are forming in the surrounding area as summer begins, the treated area remained significantly lighter in color and more stable. Satellite images show the test zone as a striking white island amid an increasingly blue expanse of water. According to the researchers, the additional layer of ice extended the lifespan of the sea ice by several days. “That’s truly incredible,” Real-Ice CEO Andrea Ceccolini told the British newspaper*The Guardian*.

These pumps bring seawater to the surface, where it freezes immediately and thickens the ice cover. Real Ice

The team was particularly surprised by another effect: the artificially reinforced ice apparently reflects more sunlight than naturally formed ice. Since light-colored ice reflects significantly more solar energy back into space than dark water, this effect could further slow down global warming.

Underwater drones could pump water to the surface in the future

The project is led by the organization Real Ice, which is supported by the British research agency Aria. In the long term, autonomous underwater drones are expected to take over this task. These drones could operate beneath the ice, drill holes, and pump seawater to the surface to specifically stabilize regions that are particularly at risk. An initial prototype has already been tested in Finland.

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The situation is dire: Since the late 1970s, the summer extent of Arctic sea ice has decreased by about 40 percent. Because open water absorbs significantly more solar heat than ice, the melting is accelerating the further warming of the Arctic. Scientists are therefore warning of dangerous tipping points in the climate system. They fear that the first ice-free day in September in the Arctic could occur as early as ten years from now.

The study area is located in the territory of Nunavut, where about 83 percent of the residents are Inuit. “For us, the ice is essential for survival,” says resident Kyle Weese. The ice is used for transportation, fishing, and hunting.

Saline seawater could harm the environment

Despite initial successes, experts emphasize that the research is still in its early stages. Among other things, it remains unclear what consequences pumping up salty seawater might have for animals, plants, and microorganisms. It also remains to be seen whether the method can be implemented on a sufficiently large scale, both technically and economically.

Criticism of such interventions in nature also continues unabated. Opponents fear that geoengineering could distract from the real task at hand: the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and the reduction of greenhouse gases. The researchers involved, however, emphasize that their work is not a substitute for climate protection, but merely a potential complement to it.

Whether thickening sea ice can indeed become an effective tool in the fight against the climate crisis remains to be seen in the coming years. However, the results so far provide initial indications that the loss of Arctic ice can be slowed, at least locally.