Researchers have tracked a debris flow from start to finish for the first time. The data obtained from the Illgraben in Valais provides new insights into how dangerous, meter-high waves develop inside the mud and debris flow.

The Illgraben in the canton of Valais is unique in Switzerland: debris flows occur here several times a year. (archive picture)

This was announced by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) on Thursday.

A debris flow is a fast-flowing stream of a mixture of mud and debris. It forms in steep, alpine terrain and rolls down into the valley with enormous force, usually through existing streambeds. This can create meter-high waves that move faster down the valley than the rest.

According to the WSL, a better understanding of their exact dynamics is crucial in order to be able to plan protective measures for endangered areas more precisely. According to the WSL, data on debris flows is usually only collected selectively because measurements are time-consuming and expensive. However, in order to better understand the wave development, the researchers needed measurements along an entire debris flow.

Several debris flows per year at the Illgraben

The Illgraben provided the researchers with the opportunity to do this. This is because debris flows occur there several times a year - more frequently than in very few other places in Europe. This is a stroke of luck for research, according to the WSL.

The researchers therefore installed so-called geophones along the bed of the stream. These are small measuring devices that record ground vibrations. As different sized waves and rock blocks cause different levels of vibration, the team was able to reconstruct the entire debris flow in time and space using the data.

The data published in the journal "Engineering Geology" shows that the waves start small and pile up larger and larger on their way down into the valley. The researchers also found that the place where the waves originate is not stationary, but also moves down the valley.

The measurements also showed that the waves do not become smaller when they pass a torrent barrier. These structures do not serve to attenuate the floods, but primarily to direct the muddy masses in a certain direction and stabilize the stream bed.