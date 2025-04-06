Researchers in the USA have developed a pacemaker the size of a grain of rice. It could be another two to three years before the new pacemaker is tested on humans, study author John Rogers from Northwestern University told the AFP news agency.
His colleague Bozhi Tian from the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the project, spoke of a "breakthrough" that could also trigger progress in other areas of medicine.
Pacemaker does not have to be removed
The scientists involved in the development explained that their aim was to help children with a congenital heart defect who are dependent on a temporary pacemaker in the week following an operation. The tiny pacemaker could also help adults recover from heart surgery.
Back in February, researchers at the University of Chicago developed a light-controlled pacemaker that is significantly smaller than those already in use. The new device from Northwestern University is also powered by light.
Millions of people around the world wear permanent pacemakers that stimulate the heart with electrical impulses to ensure that it beats normally.
Risky operations can be avoided
Until now, the electrodes of temporary pacemakers have been sewn onto the heart muscle. The cables of the device are attached to the patient's chest. When the pacemaker is no longer needed, medical staff have to remove the cables, which can lead to injuries.
In 2012, for example, US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, died of internal bleeding after his temporary pacemaker was removed. The newly developed pacemaker is wireless and should simply dissolve in the body when it is no longer needed.