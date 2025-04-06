Pengju Li from the University of Chicago presents a prototype of the light-controlled pacemaker developed at his university. An even smaller device has now been developed at Northwestern University. Bild: Jean Lachat

According to a team of researchers, they have developed the world's smallest pacemaker. The wireless device is smaller than a grain of rice, as the scientists announced on Wednesday.

US researchers have invented the world's smallest pacemaker.

The device is about the size of a grain of rice.

Complications often occur when pacemakers have to be removed. The new device, on the other hand, should simply dissolve by itself when it is no longer needed.

It could be two to three years before the pacemaker is tested on humans for the first time. Show more

Researchers in the USA have developed a pacemaker the size of a grain of rice. It could be another two to three years before the new pacemaker is tested on humans, study author John Rogers from Northwestern University told the AFP news agency.

His colleague Bozhi Tian from the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the project, spoke of a "breakthrough" that could also trigger progress in other areas of medicine.

Pacemaker does not have to be removed

The scientists involved in the development explained that their aim was to help children with a congenital heart defect who are dependent on a temporary pacemaker in the week following an operation. The tiny pacemaker could also help adults recover from heart surgery.

Back in February, researchers at the University of Chicago developed a light-controlled pacemaker that is significantly smaller than those already in use. The new device from Northwestern University is also powered by light.

Millions of people around the world wear permanent pacemakers that stimulate the heart with electrical impulses to ensure that it beats normally.

Risky operations can be avoided

Until now, the electrodes of temporary pacemakers have been sewn onto the heart muscle. The cables of the device are attached to the patient's chest. When the pacemaker is no longer needed, medical staff have to remove the cables, which can lead to injuries.

For comparison (from left): a traditional pacemaker, a wireless pacemaker, and the new device. Bild: Northwestern University

In 2012, for example, US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, died of internal bleeding after his temporary pacemaker was removed. The newly developed pacemaker is wireless and should simply dissolve in the body when it is no longer needed.