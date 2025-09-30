Costa Rica: Researcher survives shark attack at a depth of 40 meters - Gallery The scientist was tagging sharks off Cocos Island when he was attacked. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos was attacked 40 meters underwater by a four-meter-long shark. Image: dpa Costa Rica: Researcher survives shark attack at a depth of 40 meters - Gallery The scientist was tagging sharks off Cocos Island when he was attacked. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos was attacked 40 meters underwater by a four-meter-long shark. Image: dpa

A shark bites a marine biologist and also damages his oxygen hose. Nevertheless, the scientist makes it to the surface alive. He is operated on in hospital.

A Mexican marine biologist has been bitten and seriously injured by a shark off a remote Pacific island in Costa Rica. Mauricio Hoyos was injured by the four-meter-long shark during a dive off Cocos Island, according to the fire department. After a difficult rescue operation, Hoyos was taken by boat to the mainland and then by hospital to a clinic in the capital San José, where he underwent surgery.

"He is in a stable condition and in good spirits," the head of the "For the Oceans Foundation" organization, Jorge Serendero, told the German Press Agency. Nevertheless, the 48-year-old will have to undergo a second reconstructive operation in the coming days. Serendero's organization is part of the One Ocean Worldwide Coalition, for which Hoyos is leading a scientific expedition off the Cocos National Park.

Dramatic moments under water

Hoyos was busy tagging a Galapagos shark about 40 meters underwater for surveillance purposes when he was attacked, Serendero said. The shark turned around and bit Hoyos on the left side of his head and face when he felt the tracker being placed on him.

The attack also damaged Hoyos' oxygen tube, so the bloodied scientist had to swim to the surface without oxygen to get to safety. An assistant scared the shark away so that it would not be attracted by the blood, Serenderos said. As there is no helipad on Cocos Island, Hoyos had to travel the 500 kilometers to the coast by boat.

Unusual incident

"Incidents like this rarely happen," said Alex Antoniou, Executive Director of the organization Fins Attached, which is also part of the coalition. Hoyos is an exceptional scientist who has dedicated his career to protecting sharks. According to Serenderos, the marine biologist plans to return to the water soon.