A researcher at Bern University of Applied Sciences wants to use artificial intelligence to accurately predict the range of rockfalls. The Rockaval project combines topographical features, rockfall volume and other relevant factors.

The landslide in the Valais mountain village of Blatten showed the enormous destructive potential of natural hazards and how difficult it is to predict such events, Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) announced on Thursday.

The aim of the Rockaval project is to further develop an almost 100-year-old Swiss energy model with the database of rockfall events recorded worldwide using machine learning. According to Luuk Dorren, Professor of Natural Hazards and Risk Management, the results of the project can help to better plan and implement prevention measures.

Investments in protective measures could also be designed more effectively. The project would be an important step towards protecting people and infrastructure in the face of the increasing threat posed by natural hazards due to climate change, he added. It would allow danger zones to be demarcated and protective measures to be defined, such as the construction of rockfall nets or dams. Evacuation from endangered areas can also be planned on this basis.

"Such simulations are essential for carrying out a hazard assessment," says the researcher. A particular challenge is the prediction of fall ranges and fall energy, i.e. the run-out and destructive force after a rock mass has slipped.

The Rockaval project is a collaboration between the BFH School of Agricultural, Forest and Food Sciences, a research institute from Grenoble and the University of Lausanne.