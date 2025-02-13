In 2022, lung cancer was the deadliest type of cancer worldwide with around 1.82 million deaths. (archive image) Image: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide. South Korean researchers are working on an innovative method that uses breath analysis to detect cancer cells at an early stage.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new technology enables non-invasive lung cancer detection through breath analysis.

This is the result of a South Korean study.

The new approach could represent a milestone in oncology. Show more

A team of researchers at Seoul National University in South Korea has developed an innovative method for the early detection of lung cancer. According to the study, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that indicate the presence of lung cancer can be identified by analyzing breath samples.

The study, published in the journal "Analytical Chemistry", describes the use of a special sensor that is able to detect specific VOCs in the breath of patients. This method offers a non-invasive and rapid alternative to conventional diagnostic procedures such as biopsies or imaging techniques.

The term "non-invasive" refers to examinations and treatments in which no tissue is damaged and the necessary instruments are not inserted into the body.

One of the most common types of cancer

The researchers emphasize that this technique has the potential to significantly improve the early detection of lung cancer and thus increase patient survival rates. However, further clinical studies are needed to confirm the accuracy and reliability of the test before it can be used in clinical practice.

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and often causes symptoms late, making early detection difficult. Innovative approaches such as the breath test could therefore represent a significant advance in oncology.