Why do many cats sleep on their left side? What do tail position and paw use reveal about their state of mind? Researchers are looking for answers and are relying on the help of cat lovers.

Cat content wanted for brain research: Neuroscientists at Ruhr University Bochum are looking for pet owners who film their animals with their cell phones for research purposes. The scientists want to use the cat videos to gain a better understanding of the animals' body language and use their basic research to draw conclusions from animal behavior to the processes in the brain.

"As it is difficult for us to invite cats to our universities, we need your help," says the appeal to cat lovers to film their animals for the study.

The "citizen science" approach, in which laypeople with no prior knowledge are guided by scientists to collect data, was a conscious decision, says Patrick Reinhardt, head of the experiment at Ruhr University. Dogs and their owners could be invited into a laboratory under controlled conditions, "most cats wouldn't even take part in something like this."

Many pet owners want to take part

It is also hoped that the participation campaign will generate large amounts of data: following an initial appeal in Germany, more than 500 pet owners have already registered to take part in the project. Videos have also been received from participating researchers in Turkey, Italy and Canada.

The scientists are looking for cell phone videos of the animals in three different situations, which will allow them to investigate the sleeping position, paw preference and tail position. These are each associated with different research questions.

"We know without a doubt that a dog is happy when it wags its tail," explains Reinhardt. However, there is little data on the question of what the "typically upright, but in nuances individually kinked" tail reveals about the cat's state of mind.

Which paw do Büsis prefer to use?

The researchers would also like to find out what could be behind the fact that some pussies are right-pawed or left-pawed, so to speak. "Which paw a cat prefers to use is very different. We want to know which factors are linked to individual paw preference," says Reinhardt. For the video experiment, the owners should encourage their animals to fish food out of a niche with their paw.

The scientists' tip: "The easiest way to do this is with an empty toilet roll with treats stuck to one side." This experiment in particular has already shown that some domestic cats have a mind of their own: "Some don't even let themselves be animated. But that also says something," says Reinhardt.

YouTube videos have already provided initial findings

The researchers are also interested in sleeping pussycats. They want to test a hypothesis they developed after analyzing numerous YouTube videos: "We found that most cats sleep on their left side. However, we don't know anything about the cats in the internet content."

The researchers assume that the sleeping position reveals something about processes in the brain and is rooted in evolution: "A cat that sleeps on its left side has its left field of vision free when it wakes up," explains Reinhardt.

What it perceives on the left is recorded in the right hemisphere of the brain: "Is there a danger? Or perhaps a prey animal? The right hemisphere can process such questions a little faster, which offers the cat corresponding advantages," says Reinhardt.