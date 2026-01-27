Scientists at the University of Stuttgart are working on a new type of bioconcrete that hardens using a biomineralization process based on human urine. Bild: Katharina Kausche/dpa/Katharina Kausche

Urine as a sustainable alternative for cement? This is what a team at the University of Stuttgart is researching. However, hundreds of liters of urine are needed for the next steps - but where to get it from?

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers at the University of Stuttgart are developing a cement-free bioconcrete that uses bacteria and human urine to turn sand into solid building material.

The process is considered promising, but requires enormous quantities of urine and a corresponding infrastructure. Show more

Researchers at the University of Stuttgart are developing a concrete from urine that does not require cement and should therefore be significantly more climate-friendly. Campers at a travel fair have donated liters of their urine for this purpose.

"We build on urine": the researchers used a display at the CMT travel trade fair to promote urine donations. Instead of disposing of it, campers could pour their urine into collection containers. The containers were set up by the team led by Professor Lucio Blandini, Head of the Institute of Lightweight Structures and Conceptual Design (ILEK).

A few days before the end of the CMT, around 100 liters had been collected, said Blandini. The researchers had hoped for more. This is because urine is a key ingredient in the production of bioconcrete.

Mixture is rinsed with urine for days

Conventional concrete consists mainly of sand, water and cement as a binding agent - an adhesive whose production releases enormous amounts of climate-damaging CO2 . The Stuttgart researchers have therefore developed a bio-concrete: Without cement, but with bacteria.

Sand with a bacteria-containing powder is filled into molds and rinsed with urine for days. The urea in the urine is converted into calcium carbonate crystals. According to the researchers, the concrete hardens even faster than conventional cement.

How to reduce the CO2 footprint of concrete is a major concern for the industry. With a share of around six to seven percent of global CO2 emissions , the global cement industry must "make its contribution to climate protection", according to a study by the German Cement Works Association (VDZ).

The higher the CO2 tax , the more expensive cement becomes

The concrete industry is also looking at processes that could replace cement, explained Ulrich Lotz, Managing Director of Betonverbände Baden-Württemberg. However, the following applies: "Ecology only comes into play if it is at least economically equivalent, equally priced and perhaps even advantageous." He also calls cement the "cheapest adhesive in the world". However, the higher the CO2 tax , the more expensive cement becomes.

The "charm" of bioconcrete from Stuttgart is the availability of the basic resources. "They cost nothing in themselves," he said. However, "capturing" the urine in such quantities requires an infrastructure.

The test specimens of the bioconcrete from Stuttgart can withstand a pressure of 60 megapascals. In theory, this already allows initial applications such as concrete blocks for load-bearing masonry, columns or paving stones.

Urine from air passengers and festival visitors

In future, the scientists also want to produce components such as beams. However, they will need hundreds of liters of the human waste product to produce larger pieces of concrete. Extrapolated to one cubic meter of bioconcrete, the process requires around 26,000 liters of urine.

In order to obtain such quantities, the researchers are relying on cooperation partners such as Stuttgart Airport and various festivals. They also want to find out what effect it has if there are residues of medication, drugs or various hormones in the urine. So far, the experiments have only been carried out with the urine of men who have donated their urine to the institute.

The visitors to the fair were very interested in the project, said Professor Blandini. Even if many had to smile at first when he said "We want to build with urine".