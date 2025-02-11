The probability of a shark attack remains extremely low overall Four people died in shark attacks in 2024. (archive image) Keystone

In 2024, 47 unprovoked shark attacks on humans were recorded worldwide. This is 22 fewer than in the previous year and significantly fewer than the 10-year average of 70.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was reported by the ISAF database of the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville (USA). Accordingly, four cases ended fatally, which also represents a decrease compared to previous years (2023: 10).

The lower figures could be a simple statistical fluctuation, said Gevin Naylor, director of the shark research program at the natural history museum. The figures also differed considerably in some cases in previous years.

The annual report of the ISAF (International Shark Attack File) documents attacks in which humans did not provoke the shark's attack. Cases in which the animal was intentionally or unintentionally touched or irritated - for example when spearfishing or trying to free a shark from a net - are not recorded. "We want to understand the natural behavior of sharks so that we can better understand why people are occasionally bitten by them," explained Naylor.

Surfers are often affected

A third of the recorded attacks worldwide involved surfers. "People surf where there are good waves, and where there are good waves, there is turbidity, and where there is turbidity, there are often fish that attract sharks," explained Naylor. The turbidity also reduces visibility and makes false attacks more likely.

The USA remained the frontrunner with 28 recorded cases, the report continued. Most of the attacks occurred in Florida (14), eight of them in Volusia County, which is considered the "shark attack capital of the world". Many of these bites are attributed to young blacktip sharks, which are common in this region. They are not yet able to distinguish so well between humans and their natural prey such as fish, rays and sharks, it was said. The only fatal attack in the USA occurred off the northwest coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

Australia remained fatality-free

Australia also recorded several unprovoked attacks last year, including by white sharks and bull sharks. There were no fatalities in 2024. All 13 shark species known to attack humans are present in Australian waters.

According to studies, the populations of large shark species are much smaller today than they were a few decades ago. However, humans and sharks are increasingly spending time in the same waters, explained Naylor. "It is often the same climatic conditions that bring people into the water and sharks closer to the coast."

Overall, the likelihood of a shark attack remains extremely low. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), drowning, for example, poses a far greater risk. Currents and other coastal features pose far greater risks to swimmers than sharks.

To further reduce the already very low probability of a shark attack, ISAF experts recommend removing reflective jewelry and not swimming in areas where fishing takes place.