Stuffing geese and ducks is prohibited in Switzerland. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron

Researchers have developed a method for producing foie gras without the controversial stuffing process. A German-Danish research team worked on it for five years.

Some appreciate it as a culinary specialty, others reject it outright because of the animal cruelty involved. To produce foie gras, also known as foie gras, ducks and geese have masses of high-calorie food forced through a tube into their stomachs. This causes the liver to swell considerably and increase its fat content. This practice is banned in Switzerland and many other countries. A German-Danish research team is now presenting a method of producing a foie gras-like pâté without stuffing.

"It has always been a goal to reproduce the taste and texture of real foie gras without losing sight of the welfare of the animals," explained study leader Thomas Vilgis from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz. Together with his team, the physicist, himself an amateur chef, not only wanted to imitate the taste of duck and foie gras, but also the consistency and mouthfeel when eating it.

"The foie gras we produce is indistinguishable from the conventional product," said Vilgis. After all, not every foie gras tastes the same, he emphasized. This depends on many factors - not least the feed stuffed into the animals.

Enzymes from geese as a key factor

The group first analyzed the composition of conventional foie gras - such as the fat content and the proportion of collagen fibres - as well as the appearance and mechanical properties. The researchers then produced a gel from collagen-rich tissue such as skin or bone, which they mixed with fat and liver from geese or ducks, as they report in the "Journal of Fluids". But that was not enough.

The key to the taste and consistency of the pâté produced was ultimately to treat the fat with certain enzymes that are very similar to those of ducks and geese. These so-called lipases are important for fat digestion and also ensure the formation of the large fat aggregates that are typical of foie gras. "The fat-digesting enzyme breaks down the fatty acids," explained Vilgis.

The researcher has applied for a patent for the process. So does he believe that this procedure will become established? "I think so," he replied. Not so much for small farms in France, for example, which will probably continue to produce the product as before. But for large-scale production, the method now being presented is a good option - especially in the many countries where stuffing is banned. "This is now an alternative," says Vilgis. "I'm sure that consumers won't notice any difference."