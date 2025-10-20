During fertilization, sperm and egg cells cling to each other with a special bond. (archive picture) Keystone

During fertilization, sperm and egg cling to each other with unusual strength. Researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Basel have now deciphered how this strong bond works.

According to a press release issued by ETH Zurich on Monday, this bond is one of the strongest biological bonds known to date. It is formed via the proteins Izumo on the sperm and Juno on the egg cell. As the research team reports in the journal "Nature Communications", this interaction follows a so-called "catch-bond" mechanism: the stronger it is pulled, the more firmly it holds.

The researchers have thus discovered a special feature that rarely occurs in biology. Normally, bonds between molecules weaken when mechanical forces act on them.

Medical significance

The discovery also has medical significance: a genetic mutation in the Juno protein, which affects around one in 600 women worldwide, weakens this bond. This could explain why some women experience infertility despite having healthy egg cells.

In the long term, the results could help to develop genetic tests or therapies against certain forms of infertility, ETH Zurich writes in its press release.

For their study, the researchers examined the proteins in the laboratory using an atomic force microscope. They pulled the molecules apart in a controlled manner and measured the forces that hold them together. Computer simulations confirmed that the proteins twist slightly under tension and thus form new atomic contacts - this makes the bond even stronger.

Under tension, the bond between Juno and Izumo is actually one of the strongest in the realm of multicellular organisms, as the researchers' measurements showed. There are similarly strong bonds between proteins in muscle fibers that prevent the muscle fibers from tearing.