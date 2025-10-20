  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Biology Researchers decode the connection between egg and sperm

SDA

20.10.2025 - 11:06

During fertilization, sperm and egg cells cling to each other with a special bond. (archive picture)
During fertilization, sperm and egg cells cling to each other with a special bond. (archive picture)
Keystone

During fertilization, sperm and egg cling to each other with unusual strength. Researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Basel have now deciphered how this strong bond works.

Keystone-SDA

20.10.2025, 11:06

According to a press release issued by ETH Zurich on Monday, this bond is one of the strongest biological bonds known to date. It is formed via the proteins Izumo on the sperm and Juno on the egg cell. As the research team reports in the journal "Nature Communications", this interaction follows a so-called "catch-bond" mechanism: the stronger it is pulled, the more firmly it holds.

The researchers have thus discovered a special feature that rarely occurs in biology. Normally, bonds between molecules weaken when mechanical forces act on them.

Medical significance

The discovery also has medical significance: a genetic mutation in the Juno protein, which affects around one in 600 women worldwide, weakens this bond. This could explain why some women experience infertility despite having healthy egg cells.

In the long term, the results could help to develop genetic tests or therapies against certain forms of infertility, ETH Zurich writes in its press release.

For their study, the researchers examined the proteins in the laboratory using an atomic force microscope. They pulled the molecules apart in a controlled manner and measured the forces that hold them together. Computer simulations confirmed that the proteins twist slightly under tension and thus form new atomic contacts - this makes the bond even stronger.

Under tension, the bond between Juno and Izumo is actually one of the strongest in the realm of multicellular organisms, as the researchers' measurements showed. There are similarly strong bonds between proteins in muscle fibers that prevent the muscle fibers from tearing.

More from the department

Entire divisions should disappear. Is Swiss Post undergoing radical restructuring?

Entire divisions should disappearIs Swiss Post undergoing radical restructuring?

United Nations. Parmelin: World must seek consensus in the face of polarization

United NationsParmelin: World must seek consensus in the face of polarization

Retail. Luxury goods group Kering sells cosmetics division to L'Oréal

RetailLuxury goods group Kering sells cosmetics division to L'Oréal