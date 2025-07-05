  1. Residential Customers
Astronomy Researchers detect double stellar explosion for the first time

SDA

5.7.2025 - 04:24

A supernova is the explosion of a star. (theme picture)
Keystone

Astronomers refer to the explosion of a star as a supernova. In some supernovae, it doesn't just explode once, but twice, as an international research team has now been able to prove for the first time.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 04:24

A gas cloud 160,000 light years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, is the remnant of such a double stellar explosion, as the researchers from the University of New South Wales in Australia report in the journal "Nature Astronomy".

"This concrete evidence of a double detonation not only contributes to solving a long-standing mystery, but also offers a visual spectacle," enthuses Priyam Das, who led the research team. This is because the gas cloud produced by the supernova has a "beautifully layered structure." And for him as an astronomer, it is "incredibly enlightening to uncover the inner workings of such a spectacular cosmic explosion."

