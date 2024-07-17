  1. Residential Customers
Medicine Researchers develop hydrogel implant against endometriosis

SDA

17.7.2024 - 11:07

Researchers at ETH Zurich and Empa have developed a hydrogel implant to prevent endometriosis. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Researchers at ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology have developed a hydrogel implant to prevent the widespread female disease endometriosis. It also serves as a contraceptive.

The implant is inserted into the fallopian tubes of women and prevents the development and spread of endometriosis, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) announced on Wednesday. The implant can be inserted and removed without any surgery.

As it is made of hydrogen, it is initially only two millimeters long and only swells when it comes into contact with fluid. It prevents the menstrual blood from flowing back into the abdominal cavity, which is thought to cause endometriosis.

Around ten percent of all women suffer from this gynecological disease. The development of the disease is still not fully understood.

SDA

