Many subglacial lakes are hidden under kilometer-thick layers of ice in Antarctica. EPA/MICHAEL STUDINGER / NASA (Archivbild)

Researchers have discovered 85 previously unknown subglacial lakes in Antarctica. The findings could help to better predict the melting of the ice sheets - and thus the global rise in sea levels.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Using satellite data, researchers have discovered 85 previously unknown subglacial lakes in the Antarctic.

This increases the total number of known lakes by more than half to 231.

The subglacial lakes influence the movement and stability of glaciers and therefore also the global rise in sea level.

The new findings could help to better predict global sea level rise. Show more

They are hidden under kilometer-thick ice sheets: nevertheless, researchers were able to locate a total of 85 previously unknown subglacial lakes with the help of satellite data.

This means that 231 such bodies of water are now known on the southern continent. They form an important part of the structure of the Antarctic, influence the movement and stability of the glaciers and therefore also the global rise in sea level.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data collected by the ESA's CryoSat satellite over a period of ten years. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, also identified new drainage pathways under the ice sheet, including five interconnected subglacial lake networks.

Ice sheet rises and falls

Based on the observations with CryoSat, the research team was able to determine local changes in the height of the Antarctic ice surface. According to this, it rises and falls as the lakes under the ice sheet fill and empty. This enabled the scientists to identify and map subglacial lakes and observe their filling and emptying cycles over time.

Knowledge about subglacial lakes and water flows in Antarctica is limited, the study's lead author Sally Wilson is quoted as saying in an ESA press release. "It is incredibly difficult to observe the filling and emptying of subglacial lakes under these conditions, especially as this process takes several months or years," explains the PhD student from the University of Leeds

Prior to the study, only 36 complete cycles from the beginning of subglacial filling to the end of emptying had been observed worldwide. "We have observed 12 more complete filling-emptying processes, so the total number is now 48," says the researcher.

Subglacial meltwater is created by geothermal heat from the Earth's bedrock and frictional heat when ice slides over the bedrock. This meltwater can accumulate on the bedrock surface and flows off regularly. This flow of water can reduce the friction between the ice and the bedrock on which it lies, allowing the ice to slide more quickly into the sea.

Not all subglacial lakes are active

According to Wilson, observations such as those made with CryoSat are crucial to understanding the structural dynamics of ice sheets and their impact on the surrounding oceans. "The numerical models we currently use to predict the contribution of entire ice sheets to sea level rise do not take into account subglacial hydrology." The new data sets will now be used to improve our understanding of the processes that drive the flow of water under the Antarctic.

Not all subglacial lakes are considered active - many are considered stable as they neither fill nor drain. The largest known subglacial lake is Lake Vostok under the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, which is estimated to contain 5000 - 65,000 cubic kilometers of water under four kilometers of ice.

Although Lake Vostok is considered stable, its outflow would have an impact on the stability of the Antarctic ice sheet, the surrounding ocean circulation, marine habitats and, last but not least, global sea levels.

Subglacial lakes in the Antarctic. The red triangles mark the newly discovered lakes. ESA/Sally Wilson

"Missing piece of the puzzle"

The filling and emptying cycles of subglacial lakes are an important source of data for ice sheet and climate models. By observing such phenomena, scientists can improve their understanding of the interactions between the ice sheet, bedrock, ocean and atmosphere, which is crucial for understanding the future stability of ice sheets.

"Subglacial hydrology is a missing piece of the puzzle in many ice sheet models," says Sally. "By mapping where and when these lakes are active, we can begin to quantify their influence on ice dynamics and improve predictions of future sea level rise."