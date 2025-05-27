Researchers have discovered a new germ. Symbolic image: sda

Chinese researchers have discovered a previously unknown microbe on the Tiangong space station. The organism has apparently adapted to the extreme conditions of space - and could be of great use for future missions.

Sven Ziegler

It lives in zero gravity, defies radiation and decomposes gelatine - and was previously completely unknown to science: A new species of microbe has been discovered on the Chinese space station Tiangong.

It is called Niallia tiangongensis and was described for the first time by the research team from the Shenzhou Space Biotechnology Group in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering.

The sample was taken back in 2023 as part of the China Space Station Habitation Area Microbiome Program (CHAMP). The discovery has now been published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.

According to the genome analysis, the new microbe is genetically very different from its closest known relative, Niallia circulans, a soil microbe found in soil and wastewater. The match is only 83 percent - too little for equality. The researchers therefore speak of an independent species.

What makes the microbe so remarkable is that it seems to have adapted perfectly to the extreme conditions of the space station. According to the Chinese scientists, Niallia tiangongensis has genes that enable high radiation resistance, efficient DNA repair and the formation of resistant biofilms - a survival advantage in space. It can also decompose gelatine, an ability that is particularly valuable in nutrient-poor environments.

New microbe species are constantly being discovered

It is still unclear whether the microbe could be dangerous for astronauts. Niallia tiangongensis itself does not show any typical characteristics of pathogenic organisms. However, its relative Niallia circulans has been associated with infections in immunocompromised individuals in rare cases. Space medicine experts therefore call for careful monitoring.

The Chinese discovery is one in a series of similar findings: Several new species of microbes have also been identified on the ISS in recent years, which adapt and evolve in orbit. The origin of such germs is usually on Earth - for example through introduction via equipment or crew members.

Despite possible risks, the researchers primarily see the potential: microbes such as Niallia tiangongensis could play a role in biological cleaning, waste recycling or even material production in space in the future - provided their behavior is fully understood.