The German research vessel Polarstern in the ice of the Central Arctic. Manuel Ernst/Alfred-Wegener-Institut, Helmhol/dpa

A German research team returns from an Arctic expedition - and reports alarming findings. In addition to the rapid melting of perennial ice, important algae are suddenly missing. According to experts, this could have dramatic consequences for the entire ecosystem.

Sven Ziegler

How is climate change altering the Arctic? The German research vessel "Polarstern" set off on a two-month expedition this summer with this question in its luggage. On board was an international team of 51 scientists, coordinated by the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven.

The crew returned on September 1 - with disturbing results, as reported by the German magazine "Der Spiegel".

Ice is melting faster than expected

In the area north of Greenland and Canada, the team investigated the thickness and melting rate of one-, two- and multi-year ice. The researchers were particularly surprised by the decline in the older layers, as this ice was previously considered to be much more resistant.

Even more shocking was another discovery: the researchers found no algae under an ice floe - a novelty, as numerous plants normally colonize there. At first, the experts thought this was a measurement error. But repeated samples confirmed the absence.

Algae are key producers in the Arctic food chain. Their disappearance could trigger a chain reaction that destabilizes the entire ecosystem.

Warning of collapse

"The ice-free period in the Arctic has apparently already begun," marine ecologist Morten Iversen from the AWI told Der Spiegel. Without algae, the biogeochemical cycles could collapse.

The data obtained will now be combined with other expeditions in order to better understand the interactions between the ocean, ice and atmosphere. The aim is to refine forecasts for the future development of the Arctic Ocean.