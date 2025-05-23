It looks computer-generated because it is perfectly round, but it is real: a remnant of a solar explosion. The mysterious object is called Teleios. Filipović et al., arXiv, 2025

Researchers have discovered an almost perfect sphere in the center of our Milky Way. It is probably the remains of a supernova. But the object called Teleios is puzzling: It is strikingly symmetrical and only radiates in the radio range.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers have discovered an object in space that looks almost like a perfect sphere.

The object is called Teleios and is probably the result of a special stellar explosion.

It is probably round because the supernova could have happened in a particularly empty region of space. Show more

An international team of astronomers has discovered a mysterious object in our Milky Way. It is an almost perfect, spherical structure - presumably the remnant of a supernova.

The object bears the name Teleios, derived from the Greek word for "perfection". It was discovered with the Australian radio telescope ASKAP as part of the "Evolutionary Map of the Universe" project. As "Sciencealert" reports, Teleios is only visible in the radio range. Neither X-rays nor infrared signals have yet been found.

The researchers have published a second image of the sphere. Filipović et al., arXiv, 2025

The shape of Teleios is particularly striking: supernova remnants are usually distorted - for example due to unevenly distributed gas in space or asymmetric explosions. But none of this can be seen in Teleios. The sphere appears almost perfectly round. The researchers suspect that the object was able to expand in a particularly empty region of space - far away from obstacles.

Size and exact distance unclear

The scientists do not yet know exactly how far Teleios is from Earth. Two values are possible: around 7200 or around 25,100 light years. Depending on which, the object would have a diameter of 46 or even 157 light years - and would either be less than 1000 or over 10,000 years old.

It is also unclear exactly what kind of supernova is behind it. The data suggest a type Ia explosion - a particularly bright supernova that occurs when a white dwarf star explodes in a binary star system. The problem: Type Ia supernovae normally also emit X-rays. This is missing here. For this reason, the researchers are not ruling out a rarer variant - a type Iax supernova, in which part of the star remains.

Although a white dwarf near Teleios was found in the data, it does not match the calculated distances. Its origin therefore remains unclear.

