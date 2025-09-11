It took researchers years to discover that a fossilized skeleton is the ancestor of the lizard. (archive image) Keystone

Researchers have discovered the oldest known ancestor of today's lizards. The reptile fossil found in southwest England is around 242 million years old, researchers from the University of Bristol explained on Wednesday.

The lizard ancestor lived in the Middle Triassic and was so small that its entire body would have fit in the palm of a human hand. The animal used its relatively large teeth to hunt cockroaches.

The fossilized skeleton was found on a beach in the Devon region back in 2015. The researchers named the animal Agriodontosaurus helsbypetrae, after the Helsby Sandstone formation in which it was discovered. It took scientists years to find out what kind of animal it was. It is "unlike anything that has been discovered before", explained study leader Dan Marke from the University of Bristol in an article in the science magazine "Nature".

Skull is 1.5 centimeters wide

The animal had "spectacularly large teeth compared to its closest relatives". There was also a connecting bone between the cheek and jaw. This enabled it to crack the hard shell of insects, explained study co-author Michael Benton. Today, only the tuatara living in New Zealand, also known as the "living fossil", has such a connecting bone.

Due to its small size - the skull, for example, is only 1.5 centimetres wide - the fossil was difficult for researchers to examine. It is also embedded in a large boulder. They therefore used the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESFR) to examine the fossil and generate high-resolution images of individual details.