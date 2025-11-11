Two cavities, one suspicion: is there a second entrance to the Menkaure pyramid? High-tech scans provide spectacular clues - and put Giza's smallest pyramid in the research spotlight.

Christian Thumshirn

The pyramids of Giza have fascinated people for thousands of years - and yet they are reluctant to reveal their secrets. Now the smallest of the three, the Menkaure Pyramid, is causing a stir:

Researchers have discovered unusual structures on its eastern side that could point to previously unknown cavities.

Evidence of a second entrance

The new investigation uses state-of-the-art scanning technology to look deep inside the structure - without damaging it.

Our video shows whether a second entrance is actually hidden behind it - and what this could reveal about the pyramid's construction.

