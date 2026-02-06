The tentacles of the medusa can grow up to ten meters long. The scientists also found large coral reefs, snails and sea anemones - as well as lots of garbage.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scientists have filmed a giant jellyfish in the deep sea off Argentina's Atlantic coast.

The phantom jellyfish, which is "the size of a school bus", was discovered at a depth of around 250 meters, according to the report.

The tentacles of these animals can grow up to ten meters long. Show more

Scientists have filmed a giant jellyfish in the deep sea off Argentina's Atlantic coast. The phantom jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea), which is "the size of a school bus", was discovered at a depth of around 250 meters, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The tentacles of these animals can grow up to ten meters long.

Riding High!



During #ArgentinianDeepSeeps expedition, ROV pilots captured footage of a tiny animal, likely a crustacean, riding a jellyfish like a surfboard. Jellyfish = protection & access to food while traveling & “shooting the curl” (as surfers would say). pic.twitter.com/vxjfaX9Zba — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) February 5, 2026

During the journey from Buenos Aires to Tierra del Fuego, the researchers also discovered several coral reefs and probably 28 new species, including worms, snails and sea anemones. They also found a large amount of garbage such as fishing nets, plastic bags and a VHS cassette with Korean lettering in almost pristine condition. This shows how long plastics have been polluting the oceans, the scientists said in the press release.

The tentacles of the jellyfish can grow up to ten meters long. Image: dpa

"We have collected an unprecedented number of chemical, physical and biological samples that will serve to understand the relationships in our waters," said Melisa Fernández Severini from the Argentinian Institute of Oceanography. "These samples provide a unique opportunity to understand not only how extraordinary these extreme ecosystems are, but also how vulnerable they may be."

More videos from the department