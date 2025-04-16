The colossus squid is one of the largest and most elusive squid in the world. Now a living specimen has been photographed for the first time. Screenshot aus Twitter

For the first time ever, researchers have succeeded in filming a living colossus squid in the deep sea. However, the animal was only 30 centimetres long - a baby specimen of the up to seven-metre-long cephalopods.

According to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the specimen of colossal squid filmed in the South Atlantic at a depth of 600 meters was still a juvenile and only 30 centimetres long. Adult colossus squid, which have only ever been found dead in the stomachs of whales, can grow up to seven meters long.

The young colossus squid was spotted in March near the South Sandwich Islands. The researchers, who had searched for unknown life forms there using a remote-controlled submersible, consulted with other experts before publishing the video on Tuesday.

The colossal squid—one of nature’s most elusive animals, and the world’s most massive squid species—was first identified 100 years ago using remains found in the stomach of a sperm whale. Now, one has been filmed alive in its natural oceanic environment for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yeqLs6b0Xq — National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 15, 2025

"I think it's really great that we've seen a young colossus squid for the first time. This animal is so beautiful," said Kat Bolstad, a researcher at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand, who was involved in confirming the sighting. They now hope to find an adult specimen and are testing various cameras in the dark deep sea.

The young colossus squid is almost completely transparent and has thin arms. Later, the animals lose this glassy appearance and become opaque, dark red or purple. Adult colossus squid are considered the largest known invertebrates in the world.