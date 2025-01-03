Researchers have discovered around 200 dinosaur tracks in a quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (January 02, 2025) Keystone

Researchers have discovered numerous dinosaur footprints in a quarry in the UK. It is an astonishing find because tracks from five different species intersect at the site.

Gabriela Beck

Researchers have discovered around 200 dinosaur footprints in Great Britain. The tracks are around 166 million years old and form a long "dinosaur highway", according to the universities in Oxford and Birmingham. They were found in a quarry in the county of Oxfordshire.

A team of more than 100 employees uncovered the fossilized traces in the summer. They offer an "extraordinary insight into the lives of dinosaurs", said Kirsty Edgar from the University of Birmingham, according to the press release. The universities spoke of an astonishing find.

The longest continuous path is more than 150 meters long. Four paths originate from herbivores with long necks - so-called sauropods, as the researchers write. It is most likely to be the Cetiosaurus, which was up to 18 meters long.

Traces of herbivores and carnivores intersect

According to the scientists, the fifth trace goes back to the carnivorous Megalosaurus. One site shows how the tracks of carnivores and herbivores intersected - "which raises questions as to whether and to what extent the two interacted".

The researchers have taken more than 20,000 images and designed a 3D model, according to the press release. This will allow further research into how dinosaurs moved, how fast and large they were and how they interacted.

The find came to the attention of a quarry employee who had noticed unevenness in the ground during his work. He then took a closer look, he told the British broadcaster "BBC". It was an exciting moment.