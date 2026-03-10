TBE, which is transmitted by ticks, causes severe inflammation of the nervous system (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Marijan Murat

A research team at the University of Graz has discovered a possible weak point in the TBE virus. If a certain gene is blocked, the pathogen is significantly less able to multiply. The discovery could pave the way for targeted treatment of the dangerous tick-borne disease.

An Austrian research team has found an approach for possible new treatment methods for TBE infections. TBE is transmitted by ticks and can lead to dangerous paralysis.

A team from the Medical University of Graz discovered a central point of attack of the TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) virus in the human body in the genes, as the Medical University of Graz announced on Tuesday. As soon as the gene was blocked, the TBE virus was able to multiply significantly less.

Further research projects should now show whether a targeted blockade of this gene has a positive influence on the clinical course of a TBE infection. According to study leader Werner Zenz, it is interesting to see whether this result could also be relevant for other types of viral meningitis such as measles, herpes, rabies, enteroviruses and so on.

Over 500 cases of TBE in Switzerland

TBE, which is transmitted by ticks, causes severe inflammation of the nervous system. Of those adults who have to be treated in hospital for the combined inflammation of the meninges (meningitis) and brain tissue (encephalitis), around half show incomplete recovery on discharge from hospital.

One tenth suffer paralysis of an extremity during their hospital stay, with a mortality rate of around one percent. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment, said Zenz.

In Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, 503 cases of TBE were reported in 2025, according to figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). In a long-term comparison, the number of reported cases increased. The FOPH registered 201 cases for 2016, 244 for 2019 and 381 for 2022. Most cases are reported in June and July.