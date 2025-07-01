A hymn to Babylon is written on the clay tablet in cuneiform script. Keystone

Researchers from Munich and Baghdad have discovered a millennia-old hymn from the ancient city of Babylon. The previously unknown hymn dates back to around 1000 BC and comprises 250 lines, according to the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU).

The discovery, published in the specialist publication "Iraq" (Cambridge University Press), was made in cooperation with the University of Baghdad.

"It is a fascinating hymn that describes Babylon in its greatest heyday and provides insights into the lives of its inhabitants," says LMU ancient Near Eastern scholar Enrique Jiménez, one of the lead authors.

Babylon was founded around 2000 BC in what was then Mesopotamia. Once the largest city in the world, it was a cultural metropolis where works were written that are now part of world literature, such as the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Spring on the Euphrates and priestesses in action

The text was written in Babylonian by a Babylonian who wanted to praise his city. "The author describes the buildings in the city, but also how the Euphrates brings spring and the fields turn green. That is spectacular. Because very few descriptions of nature have survived from Mesopotamia," says Jiménez.

The information about the women of Babylonia, their role as priestesses and the tasks associated with this also surprised the experts, as no texts had been known about them before. The hymn also provides insights into the interaction of urban society. For example, the inhabitants are described as respectful towards foreigners.

Noah's tablets and the power of AI

At that time, texts were written in cuneiform on clay tablets, only fragments of which have survived. One of the aims of the cooperation with the University of Baghdad is to decipher hundreds of cuneiform tablets from the Sippar Library and preserve them for posterity. Noah is said to have hidden them there as protection from the Flood before entering the ark.

In the "Electronic Babylonian Literature" project, Enrique Jiménez is digitizing all the cuneiform text fragments that have been discovered worldwide to date. He is using artificial intelligence to decipher fragments that belong together.

Millennia-old school texts rediscovered

"With the help of our AI-supported platform, we were able to identify 30 additional manuscripts that belong to the rediscovered hymn - a process that would have taken decades in the past," said Jiménez, who is Professor of Ancient Near Eastern Literatures at LMU's Institute of Assyriology. Thanks to these additional texts, the song of praise on the clay tablet, which was incomplete in places, could be completely deciphered.

The numerous other sources suggest that the text was very widespread at the time. "The hymn was copied by children at school. It is extraordinary that a text so popular at the time was unknown until today."

The ruins of the ancient city of Babylon are located around 85 kilometers south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. They are a Unesco World Heritage Site.