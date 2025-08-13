Researchers from the Landesamt für Denkmalpflege (LAD) discovered the bow of the hull of the SD Friedrichshafen II at the bottom of Lake Constance. Keystone

31 unknown wrecks have been discovered by scientists at the bottom of Lake Constance since 2022. These include two paddle steamers, an old cargo ship and lost cargo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The finds are part of the "Wrecks and the Deep Sea" project, for which scientists are systematically searching the lake bed, as announced by the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments of the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

One of the sites revealed a widely scattered field of debris consisting of at least 17 wooden barrels. "Some of the barrels are well preserved, with individual specimens showing lids, bottoms and potentially barrel marks. So far, there is no evidence of the associated transport ship," says Alexandra Ulisch, a research assistant on the project.

Two other sites show larger metal ship hulls. They were documented with the help of diving robots. According to Ulisch, these wrecks could be the hulls of the paddle steamer "SD Baden" (formerly "Kaiser Wilhelm") and the "SD Friedrichshafen II" due to their dimensions and location. A special find was made at great depth: there, the team discovered an almost completely preserved cargo sailing ship - the mast and yard are still in place.

Time capsules

According to the office, the wrecks not only provide information about the shipbuilding technology, but also about the transport goods of the known cargo sailing ships on Lake Constance, as project manager Julia Goldhammer explains.

Wrecks are more than just lost vehicles. "They are real time capsules that preserve the stories and craftsmanship of days long gone. Whether Titanic, HMS Terror, Säntis or Lady Jay: all examples impressively show that wrecks fascinate people," said Ulisch. The researchers want to reveal more details by 2027.