A research team is stuck at the Sanae IV base in Antarctica for another ten months. Wikipedia

A team of scientists stationed in Antarctica is confronted with a worrying situation. Due to extreme weather conditions, they are cut off from the outside world for at least another ten months. This is reported by "The Times".

The researchers, who are at a research station about 4000 kilometers from the southernmost point of Africa, have sent an alarming message.

Team member attacks person in isolation

The message reported that the team members are not only struggling with the harsh environmental conditions, but also with a threat from within their own ranks. A member of the team is said to have attacked a colleague. It is not only the physical and sexual assaults that are worrying the entire group, but also the threat to "kill someone".

"His behavior has become increasingly outrageous and I have considerable difficulty feeling safe in his presence," the email quotes. There is an atmosphere of fear and intimidation: "I remain deeply concerned for my own safety and constantly wonder if I could become the next victim."

Extreme conditions put a strain on researchers

The journey to the research station normally takes around two weeks, weather permitting. However, ice and extreme weather conditions are currently making it impossible to travel there or back. In this isolation, an email from the Sanae IV base reached the outside world and caused concern.

The situation is reminiscent of previous wintering teams who also had to stay at the base for months as travel was restricted. The isolation and extreme conditions put an additional strain on the researchers.

The news has been shared with the South African authorities, who are now considering possible measures. The safety of the team is a top priority and solutions are being sought to support the researchers.

The challenge is to provide assistance in such a remote and inhospitable environment. The researchers must be able to rely on each other to get through the coming months safely.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.