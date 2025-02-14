Bodies in Ancient Egypt were once prepared in such a way that body and soul would be preserved in the afterlife and smell pleasant. (archive picture) Keystone

Woody, spicy or sweet: according to a study, this is how many ancient Egyptian mummies smell. It is the first investigation into the typical smells of embalmed mummified bodies, writes the research group.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the study, nine human mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, most of which date back to the first and second millennium BC, were analyzed using various methods. The group led by Emma Paolin from University College London (UCL) and the University of Ljubljana published the results in the "Journal of the American Chemical Society".

"The scent of mummified bodies has aroused considerable interest among experts and the public for years," study leader Matija Strlič is quoted as saying in a statement from the London university. "But until now there has been no scientific study that has combined chemistry and perception."

Among other things, specially trained human "sniffers" described the odors in terms of how intense and pleasant they were. The most common odor notes were "woody", followed by "spicy" and "sweet", but some of the mummies' exhalations were also classified as "rancid" or "spoiled".

Origin of the fragrances determined

The molecules and compounds involved were also measured using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry. This also enabled the team to determine whether these components originated from preservatives, microorganisms or pesticides.

In Ancient Egypt, corpses were once generally prepared with oils and resins from pine, cedar and juniper, among others, to preserve the body and soul in the afterlife and give them a pleasant scent. Various methods were used for this purpose.

The knowledge now gained should enable museums not only to display mummies, but also to involve visitors' noses.