An international team of researchers confirms: A massive magma intrusion is responsible for the recent earthquakes near Santorini. Experts warn - a volcanic eruption could be imminent.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A massive magma intrusion is the cause of the recent earthquakes on Santorini, according to an international team of researchers.

Volcanic tremor phases indicate possible magma movements, which is why a submarine volcanic eruption cannot be ruled out.

Thousands of people have already left the island, while experts and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Show more

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, one thing is now certain: a massive magma intrusion is the cause of the recent earthquakes north-east of Santorini. This result was presented by an international team of researchers led by Greek seismology professor Evi Nomikou. This is reported by Vulkan.net.

Nomikou, who conducts research at the Institute of Geology and Geoenvironment at the University of Athens, shared a detailed model of the subsurface on her Facebook profile. This shows that a large magma body is penetrating the horst and trench structure of the seabed, activating numerous smaller faults between the large fault zones. There have already been near-surface vein formations in which magma has penetrated into smaller faults and virtually "cemented" them.

A volcanic eruption could now occur

In the last few days, volcanic tremors lasting up to two hours have been recorded. Such tremors, caused by magma movements near the surface, are considered an indicator of an imminent or already occurring volcanic eruption.

The research vessel AEGAEO is currently collecting new data in the affected sea area in order to gain further insights. If a volcanic eruption does occur, it is likely to be submarine.

Nevertheless, the magma could migrate sideways and erupt at other locations, such as the volcanoes of Columbus or Santorini itself. One thing is certain: The region remains magmatically active and a volcanic eruption could be imminent.

The population and tourists are worried. Thousands have already left the island and the authorities are calling on people to remain calm and follow the instructions of the civil protection authorities. The situation remains tense and experts are closely monitoring developments.