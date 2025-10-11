It has long been debated how the Moai could have been transported. Now researchers at Binghamton University are providing new evidence with 3D models - and showing why the statues could actually be moved standing up.

Researchers used modern 3D technology to re-examine the shape and movement of the Moai statues.

The analysis shows that statues and roads on Rapa Nui were designed in such a way that upright transportation was possible.

The findings provide new insights into the technical knowledge and skills of Rapa Nui society. Show more

It has long been debated how the giant moai statues on Rapa Nu i could be moved. A research team led by Carl Lipo from Binghamton University and Terry Hunt from the University of Arizona has now found new clues.

Using 3D models, they showed that the statues are tilted slightly forward and have a shape that allows them to wobble while standing. Earlier experiments with a replica statue confirmed that this method actually works.

Old roads provide crucial clues

The ancient roads on Rapa Nui also support the theory. They are wide and slightly curved inwards - ideal for transporting the statues, which weigh several tons, upright. However, not all researchers are convinced, but many see the "walking" theory as the most conclusive explanation to date for how the moai arrived on the island.

