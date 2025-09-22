A meteorite impact is always a natural spectacle. (symbolic image) Getty Images

A gigantic crater in the middle of the North Sea has puzzled researchers for decades. Tiny quartz and feldspar crystals have now revealed that the trail leads into space.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you For decades, scientists have debated the origin of the Silverpit crater in the North Sea.

New findings by a team of researchers show: 43 million years ago, a meteorite crashed into the sea and formed the gigantic crater.

The latest findings "unequivocally support the impact crater hypothesis", the scientists argue. Show more

43 million years ago, a gigantic natural spectacle occurred 130 kilometers off the coast of what is now England: a meteorite that had previously made its way through the solar system crashed into the sea. The chunk of rock reached an impressive 160 meters in diameter.

Due to its high speed of 15 kilometers per second, the object not only left behind a 100-meter-high tsunami, but also traces on the seabed that are still visible today: We are talking about the Silverpit crater, which is three kilometers wide.

Geologists came across this witness to the historic event rather by chance in 2002 when they were searching for oil and gas. This sparked a lively debate among researchers about the cause of the crater. While some suspected a volcano, other scientists believed that the movement of salts on the seabed had produced the fault.

New findings point "beyond doubt" to meteorite

Thanks to new investigations, the guesswork is now over. New seismic images, microscopic analyses and modeling show that a meteorite impact once created the crater east of Yorkshire.

The new findings "unequivocally support the impact crater hypothesis", explained project leader Uisdean Nicholson from Heriot-Wall University in Edinburgh, Scotland, in an interview with the journal "Nature Communications".

In addition, tiny quartz and feldspar crystals prove the research team right. It was "extraordinary luck" that he and his colleagues came across them, Nicholson said. According to the researchers, the particles were formed by deformation following the high pressure of the meteorite impact.

Researcher classifies results as "convincing"

Matthew Huber from the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, also confirms the significance of the new findings. Although he was not involved in the research himself, he rated the results as "convincing".

"Since this crater was formed in water and was covered by sediments in the water immediately after its formation, it has been completely preserved", he also emphasized the good condition of the crater.