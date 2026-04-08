Employees on the German research vessel have discovered a previously unknown mini-island in Antarctica. (archive picture) Keystone

An expedition team from the Alfred Wegener Institute has accidentally discovered a previously unknown island in the Antarctic Weddell Sea. The 130-metre-long island is missing from all nautical charts - and is now to be given a name.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An expedition team from the Alfred Wegener Institute has accidentally discovered an unknown island in the Antarctic Weddell Sea that was not listed on any nautical charts.

The 130-metre-long and 50-metre-wide island was initially thought to be an iceberg - the researchers only recognized their find on closer inspection.

The island was surveyed using a drone and echo sounder and is now to be given a name and included in international nautical charts. Show more

An expedition team has discovered a previously unknown mini-island in the Antarctic Weddell Sea. The 130 meter long and 50 meter wide island is not listed on any nautical charts. This is now set to change.

The researchers have been traveling in the area with the icebreaker "Polarstern" since the beginning of February, according to the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Germany. Due to rough weather conditions, the research work had to be interrupted in order to seek shelter in the lee of an island.

Suddenly, an "iceberg" appeared "that looked kind of dirty", said AWI scientist Dreutter. On closer inspection, it turned out to be an island around 130 meters long, 50 meters wide and 16 meters high. It was only marked on the nautical chart as an unexplored danger zone and one nautical mile from its actual position.

The island was systematically surveyed and recorded using a drone and an echo sounder. The island does not yet have a name, but this is set to change. A planned process has to be completed for this. The island is also to be added to international nautical charts and other important data sets.