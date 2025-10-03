The problem with ultrasound neuromodulation: ultrasound that is too weak has no effect, while too strong an intensity can damage the brain. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Lino Mirgeler

Researchers have developed an ultrasound device that can be used to stimulate the brain. This technology could improve therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy or depression.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers in Zurich and New York have developed an ultrasound device that can precisely stimulate the brain through the skullcap in up to five places simultaneously.

This technology is set to become the basis for new therapies for diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy and depression.

The next step is to test the method in animal experiments, as applications in humans are not possible at such an early stage. Show more

The researchers from ETH Zurich and New York have developed a device with which up to five points in the brain can be stimulated simultaneously for the first time, as the ETH announced on Friday. Previously, this had only been possible to a limited extent or with much less precision.

The so-called neuromodulation takes place through the skull. The device is directed at the head and surgery is not necessary. "The less intense the ultrasound, the safer it is for the brain," ETH Professor Daniel Razansky is quoted as saying in the press release.

Previous attempts at ultrasound neuromodulation often suffered from an "all-or-nothing effect": ultrasound that was too weak had no effect, while too strong an intensity led to uncontrolled excitation of the entire brain.

This was associated with the risk of damaging the brain. Overheating of the skull and brain was also a possible consequence.

Next, the researchers want to turn their attention to concrete applications and test the technology on mice. "We are dependent on animals for our research," says Razansky. It is not possible to test developments on humans at such an early stage.