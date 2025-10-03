The researchers from ETH Zurich and New York have developed a device with which up to five points in the brain can be stimulated simultaneously for the first time, as the ETH announced on Friday. Previously, this had only been possible to a limited extent or with much less precision.
The so-called neuromodulation takes place through the skull. The device is directed at the head and surgery is not necessary. "The less intense the ultrasound, the safer it is for the brain," ETH Professor Daniel Razansky is quoted as saying in the press release.
Previous attempts at ultrasound neuromodulation often suffered from an "all-or-nothing effect": ultrasound that was too weak had no effect, while too strong an intensity led to uncontrolled excitation of the entire brain.
This was associated with the risk of damaging the brain. Overheating of the skull and brain was also a possible consequence.
Next, the researchers want to turn their attention to concrete applications and test the technology on mice. "We are dependent on animals for our research," says Razansky. It is not possible to test developments on humans at such an early stage.