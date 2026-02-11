Climate researchers warn of imminent tipping points - Gallery The ice over Greenland decreased for the 29th year in a row in 2025. It is melting directly or flowing into the sea. Image: Steffen Trumpf/dpa In Central Europe, temperatures are rising at an above-average rate. Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Blue ice glacier in Berchtesgaden: In Germany, there will soon be no more glaciers at all. The much higher glaciers in Switzerland are also doomed to disappear in the long term. Image: Angelika Warmuth/dpa Drought and heat encourage the bark beetle. Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Significantly higher water temperatures are increasingly leading to coral bleaching. Image: -/Theundertow Ocean & Divers for Climate/AAP/dpa The droughts in regions of Kenya are worsening due to climate change. Image: dpa Climate researchers warn of imminent tipping points - Gallery The ice over Greenland decreased for the 29th year in a row in 2025. It is melting directly or flowing into the sea. Image: Steffen Trumpf/dpa In Central Europe, temperatures are rising at an above-average rate. Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Blue ice glacier in Berchtesgaden: In Germany, there will soon be no more glaciers at all. The much higher glaciers in Switzerland are also doomed to disappear in the long term. Image: Angelika Warmuth/dpa Drought and heat encourage the bark beetle. Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Significantly higher water temperatures are increasingly leading to coral bleaching. Image: -/Theundertow Ocean & Divers for Climate/AAP/dpa The droughts in regions of Kenya are worsening due to climate change. Image: dpa

Is the Earth threatened by an irreversible heat phase? Researchers warn of chain reactions - and show how we can still change course.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a specialist article, climate researchers urgently warn humanity of an imminent, possibly irreversible hot phase.

According to the article, several parts of the Earth system could already be closer to destabilization than assumed.

If the climate changes, there could be amplifying feedbacks that increase the risk of accelerated warming.

According to the study, these include the melting of ice and snow, the thawing of permafrost, the death of forests and the loss of soil carbon. Show more

An international team of researchers is urgently warning of accelerated global warming, which could lead to a permanent heatwave. "The Earth's climate is moving away from the stable conditions that have sustained human civilization for millennia," they write in the journal "One Earth". Several parts of the Earth system could already be closer to destabilization than assumed.

The researchers show the interplay of factors that could turn the Earth into a so-called hot house - a permanent hot phase that is dangerous for humans. Once this path has been taken, it can hardly be stopped, writes the team led by William Ripple from Oregon State University in Corvallis. However, they still see a short window of opportunity to take countermeasures.

Critical temperature threshold exceeded earlier than expected

The climate has been comparatively stable for around 11,700 years, which made the development of agriculture and many ecosystems possible in the first place. In order to preserve these conditions, it was agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. This refers to an average temperature over several years.

For twelve months in a row, the 1.5 degrees of warming had already been exceeded in 2024 - accompanied by record heatwaves, forest fires, floods and other extremes. Many climate models had predicted a later date, which underlines how rapidly climate change is progressing, the team writes.

"Exceeding temperature limits is usually assessed using 20-year averages," said co-author Christopher Wolf of Terrestrial Ecosystems Research Associates (Tera) in Corvallis, Oregon.

But the recent 12-month exceedance period may indicate that the long-term average temperature increase is already at or near 1.5 degrees, he said. "It is likely... that climate change is progressing faster than many scientists have predicted."

Part of the recent rise in temperature is due to the decline in aerosols, the team writes. The suspended particles include soot. The decrease in aerosols may have an influence on the clouds, which then radiate less sunlight into space.

If the climate changes, there could be reinforcing feedbacks that increase the risk of accelerated warming. These include the melting of ice and snow, the thawing of permafrost, the death of forests and the loss of soil carbon.

Some tipping elements could already be very close

Increasing evidence suggests that once certain thresholds are crossed, many tipping elements could trigger a self-reinforcing warming that pushes the Earth towards the hothouse, Rockström explained. "Our work shows that we are not there yet - but very close."

Tipping elements can change abruptly and then inexorably as soon as critical temperature thresholds are exceeded. For some, the tipping could already be underway or occur in the near future, the team writes. These include: the melting of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, thawing permafrost in the Earth's northern forests, melting mountain glaciers and the death of parts of the Amazon rainforest.

The Greenland ice sheet is already showing signs of destabilization and is probably susceptible to tipping at a warming of between 0.8 and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Such processes could further increase global temperatures, accelerate sea level rise, release huge carbon reservoirs and destabilize ecosystems - and also reinforce each other.

Even if the exact risk for the tipping points is uncertain, it is clear that the current political climate protection commitments - which put us on a path of around 2.8 degrees maximum warming by 2100 - are inadequate and require significantly more climate protection.

The solutions

Uncertainty about where exactly tipping points lie is not a reason for hesitation, "but rather a compelling reason for immediate precautionary action," the team writes. "In short, we may be approaching a dangerous threshold, with rapidly diminishing options to prevent dangerous and unmanageable climate developments."

"Existing climate change mitigation measures, such as expanding renewable energy and protecting carbon-storing ecosystems, are critical to limiting the rise in global temperatures," said Ripple. What is needed, according to the team, is forward-looking governance, stronger policy frameworks to reduce emissions that also take tipping point risks into account, and coordinated global monitoring of tipping points.

