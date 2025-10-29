Human dependence on fossil fuels results in heat, air pollution and the spread of infectious diseases. (archive image) Keystone

The consequences of global warming are hitting humanity harder than ever before. According to a new report in the scientific journal "The Lancet", fossil fuels, extreme heat and polluted air are claiming millions of lives every year.

Dependence on fossil fuels, global warming and the slow pace of adaptation to climate change are costing millions of lives worldwide every year. A corresponding annual report was published in the scientific journal "The Lancet".

According to the report, 12 out of 20 indicators for climate-related health risks have reached record levels. The authors speak of an "unprecedented threat to health and life worldwide".

Since the 1990s, the number of heat-related deaths has risen by 23 percent globally according to the report - to an annual average of around 546,000 in the years 2012-2021. In addition, around 2.5 million people die each year from air pollution that is directly attributable to the burning of fossil fuels.

While oil and gas companies are expanding their production, governments worldwide spent around 956 billion US dollars on fossil fuel subsidies in 2023 - more than 15 countries even spent more than their national health budgets.

Infectious diseases are also on the rise: for example, the global transmission potential of mosquito-borne dengue fever has risen sharply since the 1950s due to climate change.

"This year paints a grim and undeniable picture of the devastating damage to health," said study leader Marina Romanello from University College London. "The destruction of lives and livelihoods will continue to increase unless we end our dependence on fossil fuels."

Certain measures are having an effect

At the same time, the data shows that measures that have already been introduced are working. The switch to clean energy has prevented around 160,000 premature deaths a year since 2010, mainly due to cleaner air as a result of the decline in coal burning in richer countries.

Romanello emphasized: "We have the solutions in our hands to avoid a climate catastrophe. From clean energy to healthier diets, these measures could save over ten million lives a year."

Trillions in damage due to climate change

The researchers point out that the effects of climate change are causing increasing economic damage. In 2024 alone, 639 billion working hours would be lost worldwide due to heat. This is 98 percent more than the average for the years 1990 to 1999 and corresponds to a loss of income of around 1.09 trillion US dollars.

Co-author Anthony Costello urged urgency: "We need to build on the momentum we have seen through local initiatives. A health-protective, just and fair transformation can only succeed if everyone pulls together."