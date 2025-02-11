Researchers at the University of Zurich used various methods to measure the effects of hypnosis on the brain. Keystone (Archivbild)

Hypnosis has measurable effects on the brain. Zurich researchers have shown in three studies that the activity of certain brain networks changes under hypnosis.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) were able to prove that hypnosis causes a change in the brain.

Brain areas that are important for attention and body perception reduced their activity under hypnosis.

The researchers also observed significant neurochemical changes.

However, further studies are needed to understand how hypnosis really works. Show more

Scientifically speaking, hypnosis is still largely a black box whose contents cannot really be explained. However, researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) have now been able to show that hypnosis is not an act or an invention, but actually changes something in the brain.

To demonstrate this, the neuroscientists conducted studies using three different imaging techniques: functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS).

Each time, they selected a good fifty healthy people with experience of hypnosis as test subjects. They were first put into a light state of hypnosis and then into a very deep state of hypnosis using the same spoken text.

Attention and body awareness

The results showed that hypnosis leads to changes in certain areas of the brain that are important for attention and body perception. According to the UZH, the corresponding areas were less active or their ability to connect was reduced.

This could mean that hypnosis reduces the subjects' awareness of the body, the university reported in a press release. At the same time, theta waves increased. Theta waves are a sign of sleepiness and deep relaxation

The researchers also observed significant neurochemical changes. For example, a neurochemical modulator called myo-inositol was released significantly more during deep hypnosis. According to the researchers, this could be interpreted as reduced brain activity.

However, according to the researchers, further studies are needed to gain a general understanding of how hypnosis works.