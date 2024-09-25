Three hours after she caught a man trying to break into her house, a woman met the alleged perpetrator again in a supermarket in Lohfelden, Hesse. The officers she alerted then arrested the 27-year-old in front of the store, according to police in Kassel on Wednesday.
The homeless man had previously tried to pry open a window of the woman's family home. When the resident heard suspicious noises and confronted the man, he fled. A manhunt by investigators was initially unsuccessful - the man was only arrested after a chance encounter in the supermarket.