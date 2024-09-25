  1. Residential Customers
Three hours after the crime Resident meets burglar in supermarket - arrest

Gabriela Beck

25.9.2024

A suspected burglar was recognized in the supermarket by the woman who had caught him trying to break into her house. (symbolic image)
IMAGO/Sipa USA

Even the police sometimes need a bit of luck: a burglar was only arrested after being recognized by chance in a supermarket.

25.09.2024, 15:30

25.09.2024, 15:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman surprises a burglar trying to enter her house through a window. The man flees.
  • Three hours later, she recognizes him in a supermarket and calls the police.
  • The alerted officers arrest the suspected perpetrator outside the store.
Show more

Three hours after she caught a man trying to break into her house, a woman met the alleged perpetrator again in a supermarket in Lohfelden, Hesse. The officers she alerted then arrested the 27-year-old in front of the store, according to police in Kassel on Wednesday.

The homeless man had previously tried to pry open a window of the woman's family home. When the resident heard suspicious noises and confronted the man, he fled. A manhunt by investigators was initially unsuccessful - the man was only arrested after a chance encounter in the supermarket.