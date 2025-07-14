Prices for residential property continue to rise in the second quarter. sda

Whether condominiums or single-family homes - real estate prices in Switzerland continue to rise. According to the IAZI, they rose by an average of 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

At +1.1%, condominiums increased slightly more than single-family homes (+0.8%); multi-family homes also recorded an increase of 0.7%.

According to the IAZI, Switzerland's role as a safe haven for investors and the SNB's monetary easing are supporting the sustained demand for real estate. Show more

Prices for owner-occupied residential property continued to rise in the second quarter of 2025. According to the Private Real Estate Price Index calculated by real estate consultants IAZI and published on Monday, transaction prices across Switzerland rose by an average of 0.9%.

In terms of property type, the increase in the value of condominiums (+1.1 percent) slightly exceeded that of single-family homes (+0.8 percent), according to the report. Compared to the previous year, prices for residential property rose by 2.5 percent.

Prices for apartment buildings were also higher in the second quarter (+0.7 percent), IAZI added. Following slight price corrections for investment properties in the two previous quarters, market sentiment appears to have turned around. On an annual basis, the price increase in this category remained limited at 1.5 percent.

According to the IAZI, the geopolitical and economic uncertainties are likely to continue to fuel demand for real estate in the coming months, whether for residential property or investment properties. In this segment, too, Switzerland is seen as a safe haven by investors due to its stable framework conditions, among other things. In addition, the attractiveness of real estate increases every time the SNB loosens interest rates.