Since Wednesday, emergency responders have been searching for a missing 3-year-old girl in Preetz. The girl is autistic and may have gone into hiding.

In the case of the missing 3-year-old girl from Preetz near Kiel, the police are asking the public to check their own yards, sheds, and garages to see if the girl is there. The child is autistic and tends to hide, a police spokeswoman said this morning. Since she is very frightened, anyone who sees her should contact the police by dialing 110. The child urgently needs medical attention.

According to earlier reports, the three-year-old is believed to have left her home in Preetz on Wednesday afternoon—with an unknown destination. Emergency responders and local residents searched for the child until early this morning, focusing primarily on the immediate vicinity of her home. A helicopter and drones were also deployed in the search. The search resumed this morning. The police spokeswoman said they were searching all neighborhoods, particularly in allotment garden areas. Police dogs were also deployed.

Memories of Arian

The search brings back memories of the case of six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde (Lower Saxony), who disappeared from his home in April 2024. At times, up to 1,200 volunteers were involved—they combed through villages, meadows, and forests, and even searched a river. Rescue teams also searched for the boy using dogs, horses, helicopters, drones, wildlife cameras, a Tornado aircraft, boats, and diving equipment.

Arian's case ended tragically. Two months later, in June, a farmer discovered the child's body while mowing a meadow in Estorf in the district of Stade. There was no evidence of foul play.