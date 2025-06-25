Fire in an apartment building in Schmerikon SG. Picture: Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

According to the police, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Schmerikon SG on Wednesday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in an apartment building in Schmerikon SG on Wednesday night.

A total of six residents from four apartments were rescued in time.

They were examined on site by the emergency services and were uninjured.

Property damage amounting to several hundred thousand francs was caused.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Show more

As reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police early on Wednesday morning, the St. Gallen emergency call and control center received a report of a fire in an apartment building on Hauptstrasse shortly before midnight from residents. When the first emergency services arrived, the attic was already fully engulfed in flames, according to the police. A total of six residents from four apartments were rescued in time. They were examined on site by the rescue service and were uninjured.

Cantonal police: cause of fire still unclear

Several regional fire departments with a total of around 75 members were deployed. They had to demolish parts of the roof in order to extinguish the fire completely. According to the police, extinguishing work is still ongoing. The damage to property amounted to several hundred thousand francs. The apartments are no longer habitable. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen has commissioned the Forensics Competence Center of the St. Gallen cantonal police to investigate the cause of the fire.