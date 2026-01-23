On Saturday morning in Amsteg, UR, about 60 people protested against detour and vacation traffic. They walked in an organized manner across the crosswalk, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The protesters held up signs with slogans such as “We’re fed up!” and waved Uri flags. The action was organized by the Interest Group (IG) of the Canton of Uri, with support from the organization Pro Alps, formerly known as the Alpine Initiative.

As stated in the call to action, the traffic situation in the villages of Uri has once again worsened since the opening of the Gotthard Pass and the “increased vacation traffic.” Despite the measures taken, residents are being “overwhelmed” by detour traffic, especially during peak hours.

In its appeal, the IG called for temporary traffic bans on days with particularly heavy traffic. It argued that protecting the local population should take precedence over ensuring unimpeded travel for vacationers. Under the Alpine Protection Article of the Federal Constitution, the federal government and the cantons are obligated to protect the population and the environment in the Alpine region.

Traffic congestion

As early as 2023, the IG Uri had submitted a petition calling for stronger protection against detour traffic. In 2024, the federal government adopted measures such as temporary junction closures, and the canton of Uri is also relying on traffic flow control systems during traffic jams, among other measures.

Especially during summer vacation or over Easter, there is detour traffic on the roads through the villages of Uri, as the main travel route through the Gotthard Road Tunnel is congested. This was also the case on Saturday morning: Starting shortly after 8 a.m., cars were backed up for 20 kilometers in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, according to the TCS. Traffic congestion and long wait times were also reported on the cantonal roads from Schattdorf to Göschenen.