The bill received additional charges Instagram/ luvidarestaurant

A restaurant in Ireland charged Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary special additional fees during his visit. He took it with humor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael O'Leary, head of Ryanair, received a humorous bill in a restaurant in Ireland.

The bill included extra charges for legroom and preferential seating as a dig at his airline's charging policy.

O'Leary took it with humor. Show more

Michael O'Leary, CEO of the airline Ryanair, recently experienced a humorous surprise in a restaurant in Navan, Ireland. After his visit to the Luvida restaurant, he received a bill that made him smile.

The bill listed not only the cost of his meal, but also additional charges for extra legroom and preferential seating in a quiet corner. These items were reminiscent of the typical additional fees charged by low-cost airlines such as Ryanair. He was charged 7.95 euros for legroom, 9.95 euros for free seat selection and 19.95 euros for a reservation in the priority area. The restaurant even added the note "Terminal 1".

Generous tip

O'Leary took the satirical bill with humor and posed for a photo that was later shared on social media. The restaurant thanked him for his visit and hoped he wouldn't mind the extra items on the bill.

According to reports in the British media, O'Leary did not have to pay the humorous extra charges. Instead, he was praised for his generosity in tipping.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.