PRODUCTION - Small pizzas are displayed in a café-bar. Photo: Daniel Karmann/dpa Keystone

An Olympic swimmer was astonished: a pizzeria in southern Italy charged an extra 1.50 euros for a pizza without tomatoes - sparking a debate about absurd restaurant surcharges.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the southern Italian town of Bisceglie, a pizzeria came under fire because it charged an extra 1.50 euros for leaving tomatoes off a pizza and a further 1.50 euros for a lactose-free version.

The case was made public by Olympic swimmer Elena Di Liddo, who posted the bill and her comments on Instagram.

In Italy, there have already been several similar controversies over surcharges for small things such as tap water, cutting a toast in half or adding ice cubes. Show more

A pizza without tomatoes? That's an extra 1.50 euros. In Italy, a pizzeria has come under heavy criticism for charging extra for omitting tomatoes.

The method was made public by top swimmer Elena Di Liddo. This was after she was not only charged the 14 euros shown on the menu for a pizza tricolore in the southern Italian town of Bisceglie, but also 1.50 euros with the note "no pomodorini" (no tomatoes). Di Liddo also had to pay an additional 1.50 euros because she had ordered a lactose-free option.

Trouble already because of surcharge for cutting a toast in half

The 31-year-old Olympic athlete then posted the bill online on her Instagram account. Her comment: "Paying 1.50 euros for something I haven't even eaten is really sad and sometimes even shameful." The case was picked up by numerous Italian newspapers on Monday. There was initially no comment from the pizzeria that had charged the surcharge.

There have been several cases in Italy in recent years of restaurants getting into trouble for similar methods. More often it is a case of having to pay extra at the counter for a small glass of tap water with your coffee. However, there have also been annoyances when people have been asked to pay extra for cutting a toast sandwich in half, a spoonful of seconds or a glass of ice cubes.