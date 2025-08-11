A pizza without tomatoes? That's an extra 1.50 euros. In Italy, a pizzeria has come under heavy criticism for charging extra for omitting tomatoes.
The method was made public by top swimmer Elena Di Liddo. This was after she was not only charged the 14 euros shown on the menu for a pizza tricolore in the southern Italian town of Bisceglie, but also 1.50 euros with the note "no pomodorini" (no tomatoes). Di Liddo also had to pay an additional 1.50 euros because she had ordered a lactose-free option.
Trouble already because of surcharge for cutting a toast in half
The 31-year-old Olympic athlete then posted the bill online on her Instagram account. Her comment: "Paying 1.50 euros for something I haven't even eaten is really sad and sometimes even shameful." The case was picked up by numerous Italian newspapers on Monday. There was initially no comment from the pizzeria that had charged the surcharge.
There have been several cases in Italy in recent years of restaurants getting into trouble for similar methods. More often it is a case of having to pay extra at the counter for a small glass of tap water with your coffee. However, there have also been annoyances when people have been asked to pay extra for cutting a toast sandwich in half, a spoonful of seconds or a glass of ice cubes.