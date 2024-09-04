Cheeky guests caused trouble at the British restaurant La Banca. (symbolic image) Unsplash/jaywennington

In an English restaurant, a group of ten people spent 390 pounds on food and drink, only to try and cheat the bill with a cheeky trick. The restaurant owner reacted angrily.

Christopher Schmitt

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant visit in Selsey, England, makes waves.

A group of ten people spent 390 pounds (435 francs) on food and drink.

Although they had eaten everything, they complained about the food and didn't want to pay.

The restaurant owner went public with the incident. Show more

This restaurant visit caused a lot of trouble: a group of ten dined at the "La Banca" restaurant in Selsey, UK, for a total of 390 pounds (around 435 francs). Afterwards, however, the diners were furious about the food and refused to pay.

Restaurant owner Neil Kimber told the British tabloid "Sun" about the incident with the cheeky guests who, after eating steaks and carbonara, among other things, declared that "the food was garbage and they wouldn't pay". The group consisted of four adults and six children. Kimber reported that the guests "knew what they were doing". The story is doing the rounds throughout the UK.

Restaurant reacts: "Terrible people"

La Banca also reacted to the recent incident on its Facebook page, writing of "terrible people" who had eaten all the food and also spent 60 pounds (around 67 francs) on alcohol. Afterwards, the guests described the food as "terrible". The restaurant explained that "these people don't understand the impact this has on a small business and its staff".

The man told The Sun that he had to settle a bill for 400 pounds (around 445 francs) with the butcher - he could have paid it with the turnover from the aforementioned table.

Similar incident in Cornwall

Apparently, this does not appear to be an isolated incident; according to the restaurant owner, such situations are occurring more and more frequently in the area.

Only recently, a similar case in England caused a stir, as the Daily Mail reported. Two men and two women had not paid their bill of 319 pounds at the Godrevy View restaurant in Cornwall. They allegedly left the table to smoke a cigarette but did not return. According to police, they drove off in a car.