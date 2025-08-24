The Accanto Semplicissimo restaurant in Esslingen is abolishing separate payment in order to speed up service. What do you think of this decision?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Accanto Semplicissimo restaurant in Esslingen has abolished separate payment to speed up service.

Guests from Switzerland and Swabia in particular often insisted on split bills, which, according to the owner, led to considerable delays.

The decision made headlines. Show more

The Italian restaurant Accanto Semplicissimo in Esslingen in the German state of Baden-Württemberg has decided to abolish the separate payment of bills.

This decision was made to reduce the workload for staff, especially during busy periods.

Restaurateur Salvatore Marrazzo, who has been running the restaurant since 2018, explains that splitting the bill for large groups often leads to delays, reports Bild.

Marrazzo reports that mainly Swabian and Swiss guests often insist on splitting the bill down to the last detail, which slows down the service considerably.

"Annoying idiosyncrasy"

Marazzo told Bild: "It often happens that Swabians are fussy about who drank how many glasses from a bottle of red wine and that this should also be split for the bill." He has also observed this "annoying idiosyncrasy" among guests from Switzerland.

There is one exception

This practice, known in Turkey as "Alman hesabe", is in contrast to the Italian tradition of paying together, also known as "alle romana".

Despite the new rule, customers are understanding. There have been no complaints so far, and those who give advance notice can continue to pay separately. The restaurant, which is known for its dishes such as monkfish and veal cheeks, attracts many guests who appreciate the smooth process.

