Bottles of champagne and thousands of francs for tips alone: The operators of a restaurant in Mallorca have published the extremely high bill for a dinner on Instagram - causing mixed reactions on social media.
The host spent a total of 63,237 euros and 90 cents (around 59,300 francs) on dinner at 'Annabel'. The owners of the Italian restaurant in the vacation resort of Palmanova expressed their astonishment on Instagram. "Whose bill is this? Please mark it here, we'd like to talk about it," they wrote under the picture of the receipt.
The restaurant later admitted to the "Mallorca Zeitung" that the high amount was for a total of 18 guests. Nevertheless, around 45,000 euros were charged for "various fish dishes" alone. The ten percent tip was also added automatically.
Accordingly, the post was diligently commented on by users. "The tax office loves this photo" is one comment, while another asks critically: "Why was this receipt published?"
Other restaurant operators also got in touch, suggesting with a wink that guests could come and visit them.
Because the ten percent tip is calculated automatically, the restaurant was recently the subject of discussion on the Balearic island. In response, the consumer protection organization OCU reminded in a press release at the end of July that there is no legal obligation to tip.
The restaurant clarified to the "Mallorca Zeitung" that the service charge was optional and noted accordingly on the bill.
The guests at Annabel apparently paid the tip voluntarily. Cost: around 5,700 euros.