The vacation resort of Palmanova Beach on Mallorca is not actually known as a luxury destination. Picture: IMAGO/nicepix.world

In an Italian restaurant on Mallorca, 18 guests dine for almost 60,000 francs. Now the operators have published the bill - and have questions.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The operators of an Italian restaurant on Mallorca have published the very high bill for a dinner on social media.

The dinner for 18 guests cost a total of 63,237.90 euros, including around 5,700 euros for tips.

The guests spent 45,000 euros on "various fish dishes" alone. Show more

Bottles of champagne and thousands of francs for tips alone: The operators of a restaurant in Mallorca have published the extremely high bill for a dinner on Instagram - causing mixed reactions on social media.

The host spent a total of 63,237 euros and 90 cents (around 59,300 francs) on dinner at 'Annabel'. The owners of the Italian restaurant in the vacation resort of Palmanova expressed their astonishment on Instagram. "Whose bill is this? Please mark it here, we'd like to talk about it," they wrote under the picture of the receipt.

"The tax office loves this photo"

The restaurant later admitted to the "Mallorca Zeitung" that the high amount was for a total of 18 guests. Nevertheless, around 45,000 euros were charged for "various fish dishes" alone. The ten percent tip was also added automatically.

Accordingly, the post was diligently commented on by users. "The tax office loves this photo" is one comment, while another asks critically: "Why was this receipt published?"

Other restaurant operators also got in touch, suggesting with a wink that guests could come and visit them.

5700 euros tip

Because the ten percent tip is calculated automatically, the restaurant was recently the subject of discussion on the Balearic island. In response, the consumer protection organization OCU reminded in a press release at the end of July that there is no legal obligation to tip.

The restaurant clarified to the "Mallorca Zeitung" that the service charge was optional and noted accordingly on the bill.

The guests at Annabel apparently paid the tip voluntarily. Cost: around 5,700 euros.